"Liverpool 0-3 against Mainoo", "Congratulations to Arsenal" - Fans react as Manchester United and Liverpool play out 2-2 draw

On Sunday (April 7), Liverpool's and Manchester United played out a 2-2 draw in the Premier League.

Apart from the historical rivalry between the two clubs, this Northwest Derby was also quite important for Jürgen Klopp's team in terms of the title race. A victory would have taken them to the top of the league table and two points ahead of current table-toppers Arsenal.

Following the unflattering result, fans posted their disappointment on social media, while some also expressed them losing hope about the Reds winning the league title. Here is a collection of their posts on X:

One fan appreciated Manchester United's 18-year-old midfielder and wrote:

"Kobbie Mainoo is the best youngster on the planet!"

Another one added:

"Fernandes and Casemiro should give 70% of their salaries to Kobbie Mainoo until the end of the season"

Adding more to the appreciation of the goalscorer, one user wrote:

"Mainoo carrying team MU"

One post read:

"Worst Man Utd side in a very long time still the best ever mighty Liverpool fail to beat them this season. Can’t beat a laughing stock of a team!"

"I actually pay to watch Liverpool on TV. I must stop. Not good for my blood pressure," one user remarked.

Another account posted:

"Liverpool's failure to beat Man United in 3 games, despite 90 (yes, ninety) shots, is absolutely laughable."

While another wrote:

"Nah Liverpool fans spent WEEKS slandering Mainoo because of Elliott and he’s just ended their season"

The last Northwest Derby took place on March 17, which was also the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. It ended in a dramatic 4-3 win for Manchester United.

Liverpool opened the scoring in Sunday's Northwest Derby

On April 7, 2024, the Reds winger Luis Díaz netted the first goal of the match against Manchester United in the 23rd minute. They concluded the first-half by maintaining a lead.

However, the Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes equalized just five minutes into the second half, followed by Kobbie Mainoo putting his team in the lead in the 67th minute. Mohamed Salah scored the equalizer by successfully netting a penalty in the 84th.

Currently, both the Reds and the Gunners have 71 points in the Premier League table. However, Arsenal are on top because of a superior goal difference.

Jürgen Klopp's side will play Crystal Palace next in the league on April 14 at Anfield.

