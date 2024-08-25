Liverpool 2-0 Brentford: Reds Player Ratings as they complete back-to-back wins | Premier League 2023-24

Liverpool marked the first home game of the Arne Slot era with a comfortable victory as they beat Brentford 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, August 26.

Following their 2-0 win over Ipswich Town last week, Slot made a solitary change to the lineup. Ibrahima Konate took over from Jarell Quansah in central defence.

Liverpool started the game well and took the lead in the 13th minute through Luis Diaz. A sharp counter-attack saw Diogo Jota find the Colombian who made no mistake in giving the Reds the lead.

Brentford caused some headaches for the hosts from set-pieces but it was well dealt with. Heading into the second half, Slot's side was looking for the cushion to put the game to rest and found it in the 70th minute through Mohamed Salah. Diaz was involved yet again, putting the Egyptian attacker through on goal, and he executed a delicate chip to make it 2-0.

The result means Liverpool join Manchester City, Brighton and Arsenal as the only sides to win both their games to begin the Premier League campaign. Here are the player ratings:

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 7/10

The Brazilian was his usual solid presence at the back, including a splendid save to deny Nathan Collins in the second half. In all, he made two saves and looked comfortable in distribution as well.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6.5/10

A solid outing for Alexander-Arnold as he continues to pick up match fitness after a break following the Euros. He offered a lot going forward and was instrumental in creating chances.

Ibrahima Konate - 6.5/10

The Frenchman did well to prevent any threat from the Brentford attackers.

Virgil van Dijk - 6.5/10

Similar to his partner in central defence, Van Dijk was an assured presence at the back, making the Bees look toothless.

Andrew Robertson - 6/10

He was solid in defence but seemed to lack the threat going forward, with his final ball not having the desired quality.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6/10

He had a decent game in midfield but questions remain over the lack of a natural No. 6 in the lineup.

Alexis Mac Allister - 6.5/10

He was probably Liverpool's sharpest midfielder on the day with his precise passing.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6.5/10

Another satisfactory performance from the Hungarian who contributed well to the attack and was active off the ball as well.

Mohamed Salah - 7.5/10

Salah continues to be a creative force instrumental to the Liverpool side. His cool finish guaranteed the side all three points and he finished with three shots, two passes into the final third and 10 touches in the Brentford box.

Diogo Jota - 7/10

Jota continues to impress, justifying Arne Slot's decision to keep Darwin Nunez out of the starting lineup. The Portugal international once again showed he is capable of playing centrally and also bagged the assist for Liverpool's first goal.

Luis Diaz - 8.5/10

The Colombian proved to be a real thorn in the side for the Brentford defence, scoring one and setting up the other. He finished the game with three shots and four chances created along with his goal involvements.

Substitutes

Cody Gakpo - 6.5/10

He looked lively coming on and nearly got on the scoresheet, hitting the post with a brilliant effort.

Darwin Nunez - 6/10

Did not have much of an impact except squandering a decent chance where he was offside anyway.

Conor Bradley - 6/10

Replaced Alexander-Arnold and helped close out the game.

Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo - N/A

The pair came on too late and did not play enough minutes to merit a rating.

