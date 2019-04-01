×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool back on top after Tottenham self-destructs at end

Associated Press
NEWS
News
41   //    01 Apr 2019, 00:04 IST
AP Image

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League as a 90th-minute own-goal from Toby Alderweireld gave Juergen Klopp's team all three points at Anfield on Sunday in a 2-1 win over third-placed Tottenham.

Hugo Lloris couldn't hold a header from Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, instead sending the ball onto Alderweireld, who then diverted it back past his goalkeeper.

Liverpool moved two points clear of Manchester City, having played a game more.

Liverpool secured a 16th-minute lead when Andrew Robertson's cross from the left was perfect for Roberto Firmino, who took up a position between the Tottenham center backs and nodded in from 10 yards (meters).

It was a second half short of clear-cut chances but Tottenham began to apply more pressure on the Liverpool defense and made its breakthrough after 70 minutes.

Harry Kane hit a perfect ball forward from a quick free-kick to find Kieran Trippier, the right back steered the ball into Christian Eriksen, whose square ball was sent in from close range by Lucas Moura.

Tottenham, potential title contenders until February, should have put a huge dent in Liverpool's hopes of ending a 29-year wait for the title but has not won a league match now since mid-February.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, in the stands serving a touchline ban, had brought in Alderweireld as a third central defender but it did not give the advantage Spurs wanted down the flanks through wing-backs Trippier and Danny Rose, who more often than not just made the backline a flat five.

Moussa Sissoko had a chance to win it for the visitors five minutes from time when Liverpool was caught two-on-one at the back but the one was Virgil van Dijk who, wary of the greater danger of Son Heung-min, delayed long enough to force the Frenchman into a decision and he blazed over.

Advertisement

It was to prove costly thanks to the late intervention of Salah and Alderweireld, who was credited with the 400th goal of Klopp's Anfield reign in his 197th game.

Salah is on the longest scoring drought of his Liverpool career — eight matches without finding the net - but he has played a huge part in ensuring Liverpool keeps pace with City.

Associated Press
NEWS
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 ways to beat the Reds at Anfield 
RELATED STORY
PL 2018-19: Predictions For Top Four Places
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineups - Premier League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Liverpool and Tottenham Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Tottenham: 5 talking points ahead of the game
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Tottenham: 3 key battles that you cannot miss
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Liverpool vs Tottenham combined XI
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: 3 men who won the game for Liverpool | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Tottenham: Premier League Match Preview, Where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: What will the new White Hart Lane stadium mean for Tottenham Hotspur and its fans?
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Will there be light at the end of the tunnel for Liverpool this season?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us