Liverpool beat Manchester City on penalties in FA Youth Cup final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
59   //    26 Apr 2019, 03:36 IST
Felix Nmecha - cropped
Felix Nmecha of Manchester City turns from Jake Cain of Liverpool

Liverpool won the FA Youth Cup for the first time in 12 years with a penalty shoot-out victory over Manchester City following a 1-1 draw in Thursday's final.

With the senior City team on course to deny Liverpool a first Premier League title with three games of the season to go, the Reds at least ensured silverware for their Under-18 side with the triumph at the Etihad Campus.

It is City's fourth final defeat in five seasons, having been denied by Chelsea in 2015, 2016 and 2017, while it is Liverpool's first success since they overcame Manchester United on spot-kicks in 2007.

With Pep Guardiola watching on, the hosts were largely the superior side from the outset and deservedly went ahead when Nabil Touaizi converted Adrian Bernabe's low cross from the left.

City could not build on their advantage, though, and were made to pay four minutes from the end of normal time when goalkeeper Louie Moulden allowed Bobby Duncan's strike to slip through his grasp.

Penalties beckoned as neither side failed to find a breakthrough in extra-time and, in a shoot-out of high quality, Cole Palmer was the only player to miss, crashing his effort against the crossbar.

Liverpool captain Paul Glatzel dispatched the decisive kick to give his side a 5-3 win and start the celebrations.

Tags:
Liverpool Football Manchester City
