Liverpool, City in Anfield stalemate, Hazard lifts Chelsea

Associated Press
NEWS
News
219   //    07 Oct 2018, 23:04 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Riyad Mahrez let Liverpool off the hook by missing a late penalty as Manchester City had to settle for a 0-0 draw in a showdown involving the Premier League's two title favorites at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool and City generally provide open, expansive games with goals aplenty, but this meeting was a dull affair short on flair and excitement.

Mahrez wasted the best chance to break the deadlock when he sent his spot kick sailing way over the crossbar after Virgil van Dijk had brought down Leroy Sane in the 85th minute.

The result left both unbeaten teams locked together with Chelsea at the top of the standings on 20 points from eight games, two ahead of fourth-place Arsenal, which is level on points with north London rival Tottenham.

Eden Hazard was the inspiration as Chelsea, also undefeated this season, cruised to a 3-0 victory at Southampton.

Belgium playmaker Hazard scored the first and set up the third for substitute Alvaro Morata, while inbetween Ross Barkley claimed his first Chelsea goal.

In Sunday's other game, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang each netted twice as a resurgent Arsenal enjoyed a sixth straight league victory with a 5-1 rout of Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Substitute Aaron Ramsey was also on target for Arsenal with a superb goal, while Andre Schuerrle replied for struggling Fulham.

