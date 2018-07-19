Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Liverpool close in on record 75 million euro deal for Alisson - reports

Press Trust of India
210   //    19 Jul 2018, 09:29 IST

London, Jul 19 (AFP) Brazilian international Alisson is expected to sign for Liverpool on a five-year deal worth 75 million euros, a world record for a goalkeeper, media reports suggested.

The 25-year-old, who currently plays for Roma in Italy, is cutting short his vacation to undergo a medical on Merseyside after being given permission to talk to Liverpool.

"An official announcement should follow in the next 24 to 48 hours," claimed the Liverpool Echo yesterday.

The deal will cost the Anfield giants 75 millions euros, smashing the amount paid to Benfica by Manchester City for Alisson's compatriot Ederson last summer.

Liverpool are desperate to sign a new goalkeeper to replace Loris Karius following his calamitous Champions League final performance.

Chelsea have also been linked with Alisson who began his career with Internacional before moving to Roma two years ago.

Italian website Forza Roma, which is affiliated to newspaper La Gazzetta Dello Sport, published a video which it said showed Alisson at Rome's Ciampino airport.

It said he was preparing to board a private jet to Manchester and was on his way to Liverpool for a medical on Saturday.

Alisson spoke in the video, saying: "Greetings to Roma fans. I'm sorry but I cannot say any more, I'll say everything later

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
