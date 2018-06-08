Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Liverpool confirms departure of midfielder Emre Can

Associated Press
NEWS
News 08 Jun 2018, 23:33 IST
658
AP Image

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has confirmed Germany midfielder Emre Can will leave the club with his contract about to expire.

The Reds announced the departure in a statement on Friday.

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp had hoped to hold onto Can, despite the 24-year-old having been heavily linked with a move to Italian champion Juventus.

Can joined from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and made his 167th and final appearance in Liverpool's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid last month.

Having been out injured for two months before then, Can was left out of Germany's squad for the World Cup in Russia.

While the path is now clear for the central midfielder to move to Serie A, Liverpool has already replaced him.

The Reds have spent a reported 94-million pounds ($126 million) on signing Naby Keita from Leipzig and Fabinho from Monaco.

Liverpool also confirmed the release of defender Jon Flanagan, who made his debut in 2011 after coming through the club's academy.

