Liverpool could field two first teams this season - Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is aiming to take his chance at Liverpool this season, but says the club has enough quality for two starting XIs.

by Omnisport News 10 Aug 2017, 15:47 IST

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool have the strength in depth to field two first teams in the Premier League this season, according to young full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds have endured mixed fortunes in the transfer market ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, signing Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Andy Robertson, but so far missing out on Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita - and they could yet lose Philippe Coutinho if Barcelona have their way.

Alexander-Arnold, however, believes Liverpool are well-equipped for the new season and hopes to be involved when they kick-off against Watford on Saturday.

"I'm not sure whether I will get that opportunity but I am hoping to take it if I do get it," he told reporters.

"There is still time before the first game and I will be fighting for that position, as will all the other lads.

"There are a lot of strong players here and we could put two different teams out at the start of the season.

"But hopefully the chance comes. You just hope for the opportunity. If I do get told I am playing against Watford I will look to take that chance."

And the 18-year-old, who signed a new long-term deal with the club last month, will not be daunted by taking on the Premier League's best wingers after facing Franck Ribery in a 3-0 pre-season victory over Bayern Munich.

"I try not to pay too much respect to the players I am playing against," he added.

"I think that is what can affect you. You have to go out there and focus on yourself and not who you are up against. It was obviously going to be a tough task going up against a world-class player and one of the best.

"You just have to see it as a chance and that is what I do every time the manager picks me. I just have to take the opportunity and show why I deserve that chance. I tried to do that against Bayern."