Liverpool crush woeful Arsenal 4-0

by Reuters News 28 Aug 2017, 00:20 IST

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool vs Arsenal - Liverpool, Britain - August 27, 2017 Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Phil Noble

By Simon Evans

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - LIVERPOOL 4 ARSENAL 0

Liverpool served up a thrilling display of attacking football to rip apart a woeful Arsenal side 4-0 in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.

It was a performance which suggests that, regardless of the outcome of Barcelona's pursuit of Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool have enough firepower to be a threat in the top four this season.

For Arsenal though, shocking defensive play, questionable selection choices from manager Arsene Wenger and a general lack of dynamism, will raise fresh questions over the direction the club is heading in.

After just three games of the season, a section of the Arsenal travelling support were already calling for the removal of Wenger after a performance in which they were clearly second best in all departments.

The Frenchman gave Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez, whose future at the club remains uncertain, his first start of the season but surprisingly left French forward Alexandre Lacazatte on the bench.

The Gunners set up in a defensive formation but that did little to help a defence which was dissected with ease by a fast and precise Liverpool attack.

Indeed, had it not been for good goalkeeping from Cech throughout the game it could have been an even uglier scoreline for Arsenal.

Juergen Klopp's side went ahead in the 17th minute when full back Joe Gomez floated in a cross from the right and unmarked Brazilian Roberto Firmino headed home with ease.

Five minutes before the break, Liverpool broke with a flowing, passing move which ended with Sadio Mane cutting in from the left and, with the Gunners' defence backing off, he drove a low shot into the far corner.

The contest was over in the 57th minute when Mohamed Salah stole the ball from a hesitant Hector Bellerin and burst from deep in his own half before coolly slotting past Arsenal keeper Petr Cech.

The effervescent Salah created the fourth with a cross from the left which was headed home by substitute Daniel Sturridge to complete a humiliating day for Arsenal and their manager.

