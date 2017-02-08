Transfer Rumour: Premier League club eager to beat Real Madrid to signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Gabon striker could become Liverpool's first high-profile signing since Fernando Torres back in 2007.

Aubameyang has expressed his desire to leave Germany

What’s the story?

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang making his intentions clear about quitting Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, the Sun claim that Liverpool are determined to bring the Gabon international to Anfield in the summer, beating competition from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Manchester City came close to signing the 27-year-old in January and he is currently the club’s priority target as star striker Sergio Aguero could move away from the Premier League in the summer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, lack an established world-class striker in their squad and the club are apparently ready splash the cash in the summer to acquire the services of Aubameyang.

The Gabon international is one the most lethal strikers in world football at the moment.

In case you didn’t know...

After an incredible start to their Premier League season, Liverpool are slowly starting to fade away after a terrible set of results in the month of January. Klopp’s team have only managed to win one game in the entirety of last month, and that came against League 2 club Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup replay.

With injuries to Philippe Coutinho and the absence of Sadio Mane due to international commitments, the Reds turned to Daniel Sturridge to step up and lead the front line after warming the bench for most of the season, but the England international failed to make any kind of impression whatsoever.

Jurgen Klopp, who signed Aubameyang during his days at Dortmund, could play a significant role in him possibly moving to England as the German manager still maintains a good relationship with both the striker and the club. The 27-year-old has scored 101 goals in 167 appearances for Dortmund since joining the Bundesliga club.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool FC have finally realised the lack of depth in the current squad. Their intentions to sign a player like Aubameyang shows the lack of faith Klopp has in Sturridge at the moment. The addition of the Gabon striker would bring more fluidity and pace to the Liverpool attack and he would fit perfectly into the Klopp system.

What’s next?

In case Liverpool do end up signing Aubameyang, the 27-year-old would become the club’s first high-profile signing since Fernando Torres almost a decade ago. This could also mean the end of Sturridge’s career at Liverpool as he could be offloaded in the summer.

Sportskeeda’s take

If the rumours are true and Liverpool are indeed interested in signing the striker, then they are finally showing the kind of ambition that is required to win titles once again. Keeping aside Aubameyang’s age, the 27-year-old will add experience, accuracy, and pace which is much required in the team at the moment.