Liverpool eyeing Ligue 1 forward as potential successor to Roberto Firmino: Reports

Liverpool are eyeing a potential move for Lyon's rising star Bradley Barcola next season as long servant Roberto Firmino is set to depart.

The Brazilian is all set to leave the Anfield outfit after eight seasons following the expiration of his contract this summer.

His departure is set to create a void in the Reds squad which Jurgen Klopp will be looking to cement with a new acquisition as the German aims for a squad revamp.

With Liverpool enduring a difficult season on all fronts, including the Premier League where they are languishing in eighth position, the club is willing to make a sizeable outlay on new arrivals.

Among them is a new forward, and the Merseyside outfit have identified Barcola as the player who could fill the void left by Firmino in the attack.

Barcola has 7 goals and 4 assist with OL first team this season. Many European clubs are tracking OL talented winger Bradley Barcola, born in 2002. Understand Liverpool are among teams monitoring his development with their scouts but the race is open.Barcola has 7 goals and 4 assist with OL first team this season. Many European clubs are tracking OL talented winger Bradley Barcola, born in 2002. Understand Liverpool are among teams monitoring his development with their scouts but the race is open. 🔴🇫🇷 #LFC Barcola has 7 goals and 4 assist with OL first team this season. https://t.co/8CGZqYjZg2

The 20-year-old has seen a breakout year with Les Gones, netting seven goals in all competitions, including five in Ligue 1, with another four assists to his name too.

He's a versatile player who can operate as the lone centre-forward as well as on the wings, offering Klopp some much-needed versatility and tactical flexibility.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Barcola has caught the attention of several high-profile European teams this season, with Liverpool among those monitoring his development.

He wrote on Twitter (via TeamTalk):

“Many European clubs are tracking OL talented winger Bradley Barcola, born in 2002.

“Understand Liverpool are among teams monitoring his development with their scouts but the race is open.

“Barcola has 7 goals and 4 assists with OL first team this season.”

Lyon manager Laurent Blanc has also revealed how much he's impressed with Barcola, saying (via TeamTalk):

“He surprises me on a physical level, and he doesn’t second-guess himself. Bradley scores goals, even though he is not necessarily an out-and-out striker. He can easily eliminate his opponents with his technical finesse and speed.”

Barcola's current market value stands at just £7.5 million, according to Transfermarkt. If he continues to progress, Liverpool can expect themselves to fork out a much bigger sum, also considering the competition for his signature.

Liverpool set to lose a legend in Firmino

Players have come and left, and now the time has come for Roberto Firmino to depart following eight glorious years with the Reds.

Joining from Hoffenheim on a £29 million transfer in 2015, the Brazilian has since established himself as a club legend for his role in all their title glories.

In 359 games so far, the striker has scored 109 times and bagged another 79 assists, while lifting seven titles, including one Premier League and Champions League each.

