×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool go 6 points clear after Man City slips again

Associated Press
NEWS
News
201   //    26 Dec 2018, 22:38 IST
AP Image

Liverpool made it an unhappy return to Anfield for the club's former coach Rafael Benitez by crushing his Newcastle side 4-0 to go six points clear at the top of the English Premier League on Wednesday.

Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Fabinho were the scorers as Liverpool gave its hopes of landing the top-flight title for the first time since 1990 a massive boost.

Defending champion Manchester City, which started the day in second position, suffered its second surprise loss in four days when it was beaten at Leicester 2-1.

To add to Manchester City's troubles, Fabian Delph was sent off for a straight red card near the end.

Tottenham followed up its 6-2 romp at Everton on Sunday with another big win as Son Heung-min scored twice in a 5-0 thrashing of Bournemouth that took the London club one point ahead of Manchester City in the standings.

Paul Pogba grabbed two goals to help interim coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrate his first home match in charge of Manchester United with a 3-1 victory against bottom club Huddersfield.

Fulham climbed off the foot of the standings by drawing Wolverhampton at home 1-1, while a double from Lucas Digne led Everton to win at Burnley 5-1.

Crystal Palace, which beat Manchester City on Saturday, drew with Cardiff 0-0.

Associated Press
NEWS
Tottenham crushes Everton 6-2 to go 2 points behind Man City
RELATED STORY
Man U slips further behind Man City and Liverpool after loss
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Why Liverpool could go all the...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Manchester City: Ranking the Reds' last 6...
RELATED STORY
Man City beats Watford 2-1, moves 5 points clear in EPL
RELATED STORY
Football fans react as Liverpool vs Manchester City ends...
RELATED STORY
Mane-inspired Liverpool 3 points clear atop EPL
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 6
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool might beat Man City to the...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why 2018 was an amazing year for world football
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us