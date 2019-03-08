Liverpool hopeful Oxlade-Chamberlain injury 'nothing major'

Liverpool and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain felt a muscle problem on his return from eight months out with injury, but Liverpool are hoping it is not a serious setback for the England midfielder.

Oxlade-Chamberlain sustained ligament damage in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final win over Roma last year but is closing in on a first-team return.

He started Friday's meeting with Derby County for Liverpool's under-23 side but was substituted before half-time after appearing to pull his hamstring.

Reds U23 boss Neil Critchley noted Oxlade-Chamberlain came through the workout without hurting his knee but needs to wait for more news on his latest injury.

"He obviously had a bit of an issue but hopefully it's nothing major," Critchley told Liverpool's website. "The bonus for him is that it's not his knee, so he's delighted there are no problems with that.

"He was enjoying himself, he was happy to be back playing. Hopefully when he wakes up in the morning, fingers crossed it's nothing and only a precaution. The idea was only ever to play him for 45 minutes at most anyway. He nearly got that, as well.

"Hopefully it's not as bad as it first looked. He was looking over [to the bench] and we weren't sure. It's maybe some kind of muscle problem and maybe one to assess tomorrow.

"What was good is that he was sensible. He came off quite quick. He has handled that situation quite well."

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been included in Liverpool's Champions League squad, with his return potentially giving Jurgen Klopp's side a boost in the Premier League title race.

