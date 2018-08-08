Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Liverpool keeper Karius grateful for Anfield reception

Omnisport
NEWS
News
920   //    08 Aug 2018, 17:56 IST
Loris Karius - cropped
Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius

Loris Karius has thanked Liverpool fans for the warm reception he received on his first appearance at Anfield since his Champions League final nightmare.

The German goalkeeper dropped two clangers in Kiev when Real Madrid beat Jurgen Klopp's men 3-1 and has endured a rough time since, though tests later revealed he suffered a concussion during the match.

He made further gaffes in pre-season matches against Tranmere Rovers and Borussia Dortmund and is expected to lose his place as first-choice stopper following the signing of Alisson from Roma.

Karius came on for Alisson in Tuesday's game versus Torino and was applauded and cheered onto the pitch in an act that was appreciated by the 25-year-old.

Alongside of a clip of his entrance to the match, he tweeted: "Thank you Anfield for this reception!"

Manager Jurgen Klopp added in quotes published on Liverpool's official website: "It helps everybody.

"I was not surprised, to be honest, but as a human being I was hoping for it, that it would be like this.

"I loved it, to be honest. Is it possible being different in a really hard world? Yes, I think it is possible. We showed tonight a really nice face and I liked it.

"It helps not only Loris, it helps Alisson as well, that you can see this is a very special place. It was a really big gesture."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Alisson has arrived, but what's next for Karius?
RELATED STORY
What next for Liverpool’s Loris Karius?
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool must replace Loris Karius in this...
RELATED STORY
Stay strong Karius - Salah posts message of support to...
RELATED STORY
Klopp impressed with Karius on Liverpool return
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Liverpool Should Trust Loris Karius
RELATED STORY
5 Goalkeepers Liverpool Should Buy to Replace Loris Karius
RELATED STORY
Karius makes another error as Liverpool survive Tranmere...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool's well-documented goalkeeping woes as Reds make...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 best Liverpool debuts
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us