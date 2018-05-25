Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Liverpool motivated by Europa League pain - Henderson

    Liverpool's loss in their last European final has not been forgotten, but Jordan Henderson believes the memory works in their favour.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 22:16 IST
    221
    Jordan Henderson - cropped
    Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson.

    Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson insists the 2016 Europa League final loss serves only as motivation to go one better against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

    The Reds were beaten 3-1 by Sevilla in Switzerland two years ago in what was their first shot at winning a European trophy under Jurgen Klopp.

    But they have the chance to atone for that defeat in Kiev on Saturday after defying expectations to book an unexpected berth in the Champions League decider against Zinedine Zidane's star-studded Madrid.

    While adamant his team have moved on from the pain of their past failure, Henderson believes that disappointing night in Basel could prove a blessing in disguise.

    "I feel as though we can use that experience in this final," the former Sunderland midfielder said.

    "It hurt and you can never really forget that but you can use it as a motivation. We've certainly moved forward since that night but it's important to win trophies.

    "Hopefully we can start that by winning one tomorrow."

    Henderson will lead Liverpool out at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium under the weight of expectation to repeat Steven Gerrard's heroics in the club's remarkable 2005 victory against AC Milan.

    However, the 27-year-old says Saturday's encounter is not about reflecting on individuals or the past.

    "I'm feeling good. But it's not about me. It's not about me filling anyone else's shoes," he said.

    "It's about this team and creating our own history. We've done fantastically well to get to this point but we want to go one step further and be remembered for the right reasons and that's us winning the Champions League."

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
    Klopp used Sevilla loss to inspire European title tilt -...
    RELATED STORY
    Liverpool ready to fly out of the blocks in Kiev - Henderson
    RELATED STORY
    A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
    RELATED STORY
    3 key strategies Liverpool could implement to beat Real...
    RELATED STORY
    5 reasons why Liverpool should win the Champions League
    RELATED STORY
    Five keys battles that will shape up Real Madrid vs...
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid v Liverpool: Key battles in the Champions...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final 2018: Red-hot Liverpool look to...
    RELATED STORY
    5 ways Liverpool can beat Real Madrid and win the UEFA...
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Five things to watch out for in...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018