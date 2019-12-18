×
Liverpool name youngest-ever team for EFL Cup tie against Aston Villa

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18 Dec 2019, 00:56 IST
Elliott cropped
Liverpool's Harvey Elliott

Liverpool selected their youngest-ever side for the EFL Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

The average age of the starting line-up at Villa Park was 19 years and 182 days, with Pedro Chirivella the oldest member of the team at 22.

Liverpool are playing two matches within the space of 24 hours, with manager Jurgen Klopp and the club's senior players in Qatar for the Club World Cup.

Klopp's side play a semi-final against Mexican side Monterrey on Wednesday, with the team for the fixture against Villa coming under the eye of Liverpool under-23 coach Neil Critchley.

Five players in the starting line-up were handed senior debuts: Tony Gallacher, Isaac Christie-Davies, Luis Longstaff, Morgan Boyes and Thomas Hill.

Liverpool's 18-man squad for the match boasted just three Premier League appearances collectively, with two for Harvey Elliott and one for Chirivella, who was captain for the night.

Tags:
Liverpool Football
