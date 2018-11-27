×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Liverpool 'one of the best' in Europe also - Van Dijk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    27 Nov 2018, 11:36 IST
VirgilvanDijk - Cropped
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has insisted Liverpool have no reason to fear Paris Saint-Germain heading into their crucial Champions League tie this week.

PSG are the runaway leaders in Ligue 1, with 15 points separating them and second-placed Olympique Lyon, but a loss against Liverpool could see them all but eliminated in the Champions League group stage.

A win for the Reds, meanwhile, would effectively secure passage to the round of 16 before facing Napoli in the final group match.

Irrespective of likely returns to the starting lineup for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Van Dijk is adamant Liverpool are highly motivated to come away from the French capital with a result.

"I don't have any fear," Van Dijk said. "We respect them as a team but the thing is we want to win the game. We are going to be totally up for it, motivated and we will make sure we are ready from the start.

"We don't need to forget that we are one of the best teams in Europe as well. We reached the final last year and we want to do at least the same this year. That's our goal. So we are going to try, try and beat them.

Along with leading Group C in the Champions League, the Reds have made an unbeaten start to the Premier League season, sitting two points off leaders Manchester City.

According to Van Dijk however, the motivation is not to keep up with last season's champions, but to maintain a consistently high level of play.

"I don't care what other people think. We are still unbeaten. We need to look at ourselves. We are doing very well," he said.

"Obviously there is always room for improvement but we can't be sad about the situation we are in. We just need to keep improving, keep doing what we are doing and get better. That's the only way forward."

Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Van Dijk one of the world's best - Klaassen
RELATED STORY
"Watch him defend, watch him score" - The ever-rising...
RELATED STORY
Carragher: Van Dijk can become Liverpool legend
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Van Dijk vows to keep going hard, Keita...
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk hails Liverpool resilience in Brighton battle
RELATED STORY
Liverpool ignoring media's champions chat, says Van Dijk
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk: Alisson making difference at Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk fit for Liverpool return - Koeman
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk leadership essential for Liverpool – Wijnaldum
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk finds time to console referee during Dutch delight
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
ISL 2018-19
FT BEN DEL
1 - 0
 Bengaluru vs Delhi Dynamos
Today PUN NOR 07:30 PM Pune City vs NorthEast United
Tomorrow ATK GOA 07:30 PM ATK vs Goa
29 Nov CHE KER 07:30 PM Chennaiyin vs Kerala Blasters
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow JUV VAL 01:30 AM Juventus vs Valencia
Tomorrow BAY BEN 01:30 AM Bayern München vs Benfica
Tomorrow OLY MAN 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Manchester City
Tomorrow ROM REA 01:30 AM Roma vs Real Madrid
Tomorrow MAN YOU 01:30 AM Manchester United vs Young Boys
29 Nov PSV BAR 01:30 AM PSV vs Barcelona
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us