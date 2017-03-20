Liverpool ready for big push - Milner

Fourth-placed Liverpool are ready for a "big push" in the final weeks of the Premier League season, says James Milner.

by Omnisport News 20 Mar 2017, 01:05 IST

Liverpool captain James Milner

James Milner said Liverpool are gearing up for a "big push" in the final nine games of the Premier League season after he scored in a 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

The 31-year-old netted his seventh Premier League goal of the season from the penalty spot after 51 minutes at the Etihad Stadium to give Liverpool the lead, only for it to be cancelled out by Sergio Aguero.

The result took Liverpool four points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United - who have played two games fewer - ahead of the international break, and Milner was relieved not to have been left with a defeat to reflect on.

"A point is okay - definitely more positive than a defeat. Going into the international break it's about momentum," he told Sky Sports.

"It is always tough when you have got 10 days or a couple of weeks to think about the last result.

"We're going into the last nine games now so we've got to give it a big push.

"Both teams went for it and it was a good game for the neutral. It's disappointing when you've been ahead and both sides had chances to win it.

"We're disappointed not to get three points having been ahead, but a draw was a fair result in the end.

"They are such good team, changing sides with runners everywhere, and they are all sharp. It's not the easiest of places to come and we can't be too disappointed with a point."

Liverpool trail third-placed City by just one point, although Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand.