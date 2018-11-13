×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Liverpool's Alisson seeks patience to reach potential

Omnisport
NEWS
News
117   //    13 Nov 2018, 13:17 IST
alisson - cropped
Alisson has kept four clean sheets at Anfield this season, conceding just once.

Alisson has firmly established himself between the posts at Liverpool but needs time before he is comfortable with his own performances.

The Brazil international thinks his move from Roma in a deal worth up to €72.5million (£65m) – then a world record for a goalkeeper – has led to high expectations being placed upon him.

While stating his enjoyment in playing for Liverpool, he acknowledged things will not always go smoothly so soon after his move.

"Every beginning needs to be taken slowly," Alisson said. "In my case expectations are very high concerning my job because the way the transfer was done, with a record transfer fee for a goalkeeper.

"Pressure is high and people always want me to be perfect. Of course, it's difficult to reach perfection. I work a lot for this, to be the closest to this. But it's still early to say whether I am satisfied or not.

"I work hard to improve every day. I do things right, I do things wrong and I believe that this is the way to grow in our profession. At the moment, I am very happy with this move.

"With changing league, changing city, my family is very happy, and I'm doing my best to help Liverpool and Brazil get better and better."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: Alisson wasn’t Jurgen Klopp’s first choice
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Alisson is the solution to Liverpool's...
RELATED STORY
Klopp applauds Alisson after solid debut
RELATED STORY
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson to carry on dribbling
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Alisson wins goalkeeper of the year...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Alisson and Benzema among first five...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Van Dijk vows to keep going hard, Keita...
RELATED STORY
Alisson: Coutinho helped me choose Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Alisson to make Liverpool bow against Napoli, Klopp confirms
RELATED STORY
Alisson, Keita handed first Liverpool starts
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us