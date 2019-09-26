Liverpool's controversial trademark bid rejected

Liverpool's home stadium, Anfield

Liverpool have failed in their attempt to trademark the word "Liverpool", the Premier League club have confirmed.

The attempt to trademark the city's name "in the context of football products and services" was launched earlier this year and drew criticism and derision, while meeting opposition from independent traders and other Merseyside football clubs.

Fellow Premier League teams Chelsea and Tottenham have successfully trademarked their names in order to tackle problems with unofficial and counterfeit merchandise.

But the Intellectual Property Office has rejected Liverpool's bid to do likewise.

A club statement read: "The club accepts the decision that has been taken by the Intellectual Property Office, due primarily to what the official judgement cites as 'the geographical significance' of Liverpool as a city in comparison to place names that have been trademarked by other football clubs in the UK.

"We will, however, continue to aggressively pursue those large-scale operations which seek to illegally exploit our intellectual property and would urge the relevant authorities to take decisive action against such criminal activity wherever it exists."

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore added: "It should be stressed that our application was put forward in good faith and with the sole aim of protecting and furthering the best interests of the club and its supporters. Nevertheless, we accept the decision and the spirit in which it has been made.

"I would also like to take the opportunity to reiterate our thanks to all those who engaged with us throughout this process, most notably independent traders and local football clubs."