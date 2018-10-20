Liverpool's defensive improvement has hurt attack – Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp accepts a greater focus on defending has impacted his team's attack this season.

Klopp's men are unbeaten in eight Premier League games, but their attack is yet to reach the same heights as 2017-18.

With 15, Liverpool are equal fifth for goals scored, however, they have conceded just three – a league-best alongside Manchester City.

Klopp said a change in approach had contributed to those numbers, but believes his team are still creating enough.

"We want to be stronger defensively but we didn't say that means we don't have that much interest in offensive things," the German told UK newspapers.

"It's a normal period of adaptation. You need to get used to things - closing this gap, this space.

"You put the focus a bit more on something and immediately you lose a bit of the fluency in something else.

"But we have created enough chances, it's just that we didn't score. It's not that we've had no chances, it's just that we didn't use them like we used them in the best period of last season.

"I am completely fine with that. We have already had good results and scored goals but it's obvious that we can improve. We need to keep the stability - no doubt about that."

Liverpool have also made adjustments to their pressing this season, with it occurring less often higher up the pitch.

But Klopp, whose team visit Huddersfield Town on Saturday, said that was purely down to the approach of opponents.

"It's more the case that teams don't usually play against us. They overplay our pressing with long balls, which makes sense," he said.

"In a lot of games our counter-press has been really good, which is much more important in terms of losing the ball and winning it back.

"In terms of the high press, it depends on the style of play of the other team. You can't do it if they don't play. It's not that we don't want to do it any more. If they play then we should be there."