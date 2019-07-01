×
Liverpool's Grujic to spend second season with Hertha

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    01 Jul 2019, 16:56 IST
marko grujic - cropped
Marko Grujic in action for Hertha Berlin

Marko Grujic has agreed to spend a second season on loan from Liverpool at Hertha Berlin.

The Bundesliga side announced on Monday that the 23-year-old midfielder will be staying at the club for the 2019-20 campaign.

"I wanted to stay at Hertha, so I'm happy that it's all worked out well," Grujic said via Hertha's official website. "I'm looking forward to the new season and will work hard in pre-season, so that we can achieve more success next season."

Head coach Ante Covic added: "We're delighted that Marko is staying here for another year. He was excellent in the centre of midfielder last season.

"As he is still young, I believe that he can still develop a lot and Hertha BSC is the right club to do that at!"

Grujic made 22 appearances in Germany's top flight last season as Hertha finished 11th.

The Serbia international, who joined Liverpool from Red Star Belgrade in 2016, spent part of 2017-18 on loan with Cardiff City.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Bundesliga 2018-19 Liverpool Football
