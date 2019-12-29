Liverpool's Henderson tops Premier League appearances for 2010s

Published Dec 29, 2019

Jordan Henderson will make his 308th Premier League appearance of the 2010s

Jordan Henderson clinched his status as the player with the most Premier League appearances in the 2010s when he lined up against Wolves on Sunday.

Liverpool's captain was selected in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI for the Anfield fixture, as the Reds looked to extend their lead at the top of the table.

It brought up a 308th appearance in the top flight since the start of 2010 for the 29-year-old, who made the move from Sunderland to Liverpool in 2011.

Team-mate James Milner, named as a substitute against Wolves, began the game with 306 Premier League appearances during this decade.

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has also played 306 Premier League games since January 1, 2010.

308 - Jordan Henderson is today making his 308th @premierleague appearance since the start of 2010, confirming that the Liverpool midfielder has played in more matches than any other player in the competition this decade. Stalwart. pic.twitter.com/8tWx8Op1KK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 29, 2019