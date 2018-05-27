Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Liverpool's Karius earns unwelcome spot in soccer infamy

    Liverpool's Karius earns unwelcome spot in soccer infamy

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 03:34 IST
    3.03K
    AP Image

    KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — On Liverpool's night of tears in the Champions League final, goalkeeper Loris Karius cried long and hard.

    True, the decisive goal in Real Madrid's 3-1 win on Saturday was a sublime scissor-kick by substitute Gareth Bale that the 24-year-old German was helpless to stop.

    But Madrid's other two goals came from major errors by Karius that verged on the ridiculous.

    Gifting Karim Benzema an opening goal in the 51st minute let Madrid take control after Liverpool were better for much of the first half.

    Spilling Bale's long-range shot into the net in the 83rd meant there was no way back for Liverpool at 3-1 down to the two-time defending champion.

    Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp described the goals as "quite strange."

    "The mistakes were obvious, we don't have to talk about it," said Klopp, who signed Karius from Mainz, the German club he once managed. "I really feel for him. No one wants that."

    At the final whistle, Karius put his hands to his head and slumped to his knees in his goalmouth.

    No teammate came to console him and he then lay flat out, face to the turf hiding his tears. Madrid players were the first to approach their distraught opponent.

    "It's not about him and the mistakes he might have made, it's about the team. We weren't good enough on the night," Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson told British broadcaster BT Sport.

    Karius had little to do early in the game as Liverpool threatened to sweep Madrid aside in an impressive first 25 minutes.

    Then star forward Mohamed Salah's left shoulder appeared injured when he was dragged to the ground in a tangling fall with wily Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

    Within four minutes, Salah gave into obvious searing pain and left the field in tears. The final game of his glorious Liverpool season was over.

    Liverpool lost momentum and relied on an excellent Karius save, pushing away Cristiano Ronaldo's header, just to get to halftime on level terms.

    In a first reckless act by Karius, he gathered an aimless Madrid throughball at the edge of his penalty area, then tried to roll the ball underarm to a defender. Benzema stuck out a right foot, connected and the ball rolled slowly into an unguarded net, leaving Karius to appeal haplessly to the referee for a non-existent foul.

    Later, television replays showed that Karius sustained a heavy challenge away from the ball by Ramos, two minutes before the game-changing mistake.

    Karius was redeemed by Sadio Mane's equalizer within four minutes, before Bale scored a goal worthy of winning a Champions League final and a place in the competition's storied history.

    But Karius letting Bale's swerving shot squirm through his hands at chest height gave the former Manchester City trainee his place in European soccer infamy.

    A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
    RELATED STORY
    Salah not comparable to Ronaldo yet - Karius
    RELATED STORY
    Van Dijk will only get better at Liverpool, says Karius
    RELATED STORY
    5 of the greatest Champions League nights for Liverpool
    RELATED STORY
    Karius wary of Champions League collapse
    RELATED STORY
    Klopp: I would be biggest idiot if Karius wasn't good
    RELATED STORY
    Liverpool goalkeeper battle 'not easy' for victor Karius
    RELATED STORY
    Liverpool Transfer News: Liverpool swoop in for Buffon,...
    RELATED STORY
    Zlatan Ibrahimovich's 5 best goals of all time
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League 2017/18 Final: 1 player from each side...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    02 Jun TUN TUR 01:30 AM
    02 Jun ALG CAP 02:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
    02 Jun THA CHI 05:00 PM
    02 Jun AUS GER 09:30 PM
    02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
    02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    FT REA LIV
    3 - 1
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018