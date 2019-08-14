×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool's Mane ready to start against Chelsea after short break

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    14 Aug 2019, 00:44 IST
Sadio Mane - cropped
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane insists he will be ready to start Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup clash with Chelsea.

Mane returned to training last Monday after being given a 16-day break following Senegal's run to the Africa Cup of Nations final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Algeria.

The 27-year-old missed the whole of Liverpool's pre-season campaign, including the penalty shoot-out defeat to Manchester City in the Community Shield, but he was back as a second-half substitute against Norwich City.

After getting 16 minutes under his belt in the 4-1 win at Anfield, Mane vowed he is raring to go against Chelsea in Istanbul.

"I think I am ready. Tiredness I think is here [pointing to his head]," he said at a news conference on the eve of Wednesday's match.

"For sure I have been playing for a long time. I don't think I've had a holiday of more than 20 days in seven years.

"I'm used to it. For sure, I'm ready. I'm here. Let's do it!"

Liverpool's victory against Norwich came at a cost as Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who also missed a large part of pre-season because of international commitments, pulled up with a calf injury that will see him miss the rest of the month.

Advertisement

Recently-signed Adrian will step in for Alisson at the Vodafone Arena and he was backed to impress on his first start for the Reds by new team-mate Virgil van Dijk.

"Adrian has been in now for his second week. We have been working day in, day out," Van Dijk told reporters.

"For him it’s obviously very good that he starts playing straight away. It’s not the situation you hope to be in, that Alisson is injured and you have to come in.

"But he’s experienced enough to go out there and show his qualities because he has plenty of quality. He played for so many years in the Premier League and we could already see in training how good he can be.

"He needs our support - we all do it together, we defend together. We need him there, he needs us as well. He will definitely do the job."

Tags:
Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
FT QAR APO
0 - 2
 Qarabağ vs APOEL
Europa League 2018-19
Tomorrow BNE NEF 10:30 PM Bnei Yehuda vs Neftçi
Tomorrow SUD MAC 10:30 PM Sūduva vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
Tomorrow APO AUS 10:30 PM Apollon vs Austria Wien
Tomorrow AIK SHE 10:30 PM AIK vs Sheriff
Tomorrow ZOR CSK 10:30 PM Zorya vs CSKA Sofia
Tomorrow ZRI MAL 10:30 PM Zrinjski vs Malmö FF
Tomorrow SHA TOR 10:30 PM Shakhtyor vs Torino
Tomorrow BAT SAR 10:30 PM BATE vs Sarajevo
FA Cup 2018-19
Today SIL NOR 12:30 AM Silsden vs Northwich Victoria
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Bundesliga 2019-20
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us