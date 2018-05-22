Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Liverpool's strikeforce reminds Ronaldo of Real Madrid

    Liverpool's front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino reminds Cristiano Ronaldo of a Real Madrid strikeforce.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 22 May 2018, 21:01 IST
    1.74K
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo

    Cristiano Ronaldo says Liverpool's attack reminds him of Real Madrid's front line, but the Portugal star wishes he was facing his former side Manchester United in the final instead.

    Liverpool meet Madrid - seeking an unprecedented third consecutive title in the competition's modern era - in Kiev on Saturday, with Ronaldo fit after a recent minor ankle injury.

    Zinedine Zidane has not given any clues as to his team selection, with Gareth Bale's run of five goals in as many appearances giving the Wales international a chance of starting alongside Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in attack.

    And Ronaldo says the 'BBC' of a few years ago were similar to Liverpool's thrilling attack, which is led by the brilliant Mohamed Salah with strong support from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

    "Finals are always special occasions; I would have preferred it to be Manchester United," Ronaldo told reporters on Tuesday.

    "But Liverpool deserve respect. We're not going to have it easy. They deserve to be in the final. They remind me of Madrid three or four years ago.

    "Their three front players, they're very quick... they're powerful in attack and I respect them.

    "But Madrid are better. We have to play to our level, but we also have to respect the opposition."

    Madrid are favourites to triumph in Kiev but Ronaldo said Zidane's men cannot afford to be complacent.

    "You always have to be motivated. You can't relax at this club, particularly in this competition," Ronaldo said.

    "The Champions League has been synonymous with Real Madrid since [Paco] Gento and [Alfredo] Di Stefano. We sense it as players and the fans do as well.

    "I want to do well on Saturday, to help the team, play well and hopefully score goals. But the most important thing is to win and go down in history."

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
    A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid v Liverpool: Salah, Ronaldo lead the line in...
    RELATED STORY
    A Tale of Two Teams: Real Madrid vs Liverpool
    RELATED STORY
    Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points
    RELATED STORY
    Liverpool vs Real Madrid: 5 things you must know
    RELATED STORY
    Late drama and sustained Ronaldo magic - Real Madrid's...
    RELATED STORY
    Reports: Real Madrid looking to hijack deal for Liverpool...
    RELATED STORY
    Zidane: Be careful when you criticise Ronaldo
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid vs Liverpool: 5 Footballers Who Have Played...
    RELATED STORY
    10 greatest Real Madrid goalscorers of all time
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018