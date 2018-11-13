×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Liverpool's Sturridge charged with breaching betting rules

Associated Press
NEWS
News
120   //    13 Nov 2018, 02:57 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge could be facing a ban from football after being charged on Monday with breaching rules on betting.

England's Football Association said the alleged breaches took place in January 2018, when Sturridge was on loan from Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion.

Liverpool reacted by saying the 29-year-old Sturridge has "stated categorically that he has never gambled on football."

"Daniel has given his full and unequivocal cooperation throughout this process," Liverpool said in a statement, "and has assured the club he will continue to do so."

In April last year, Premier League player Joey Barton was banned for 18 months for placing more than a thousand bets on football over an 11-year period, including games he played in.

The FA said Sturridge is alleged to have breached two rules. The first relates to bets on matches or any other football matter, and the second involves providing information about football from his privileged position to another person for the purposes of betting.

Sturridge has until Nov. 20 to respond to the charge.

The former Manchester City and Chelsea striker has played 26 times for England, the most recent appearance coming in October 2017. He is back in favor at Liverpool, and has scored four goals as the back-up striker to Roberto Firmino this season.

Associated Press
NEWS
BREAKING NEWS: Sturridge charged with misconduct over...
RELATED STORY
Everton handed academy transfer ban by Premier League
RELATED STORY
Russian tycoon Rybolovlev charged in Monaco
RELATED STORY
With leveler at Chelsea, Sturridge shows worth to Liverpool
RELATED STORY
The forgotten man? Sturridge set for comeback
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid fined for breaching third-party regulations
RELATED STORY
Marseille punishment reduced to stadium ban
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Tottenham captain Lloris charged with...
RELATED STORY
Sturridge has no issue with lack of minutes under 'great...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Sturridge is going to be an extremely...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us