Liverpool should copy PSG's play-acting, says Van Dijk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29 Nov 2018, 23:46 IST
Virgil van Dijk - cropped
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk remonstrates with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

A frustrated Virgil van Dijk believes Liverpool have to adopt the Paris Saint-Germain spoiling tactics that angered Jurgen Klopp in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Reds boss Klopp accused PSG of play-acting to the point that his players were made to look like "butchers" during the 2-1 defeat at Parc des Princes.

The result left Liverpool, last season's runners-up, needing victory against Napoli at Anfield on the final matchday to stand any chance of progressing from Group C.

Netherlands captain Van Dijk feels it may be time to begin seeking softer fouls, despite admitting his distaste for the antics that Jamie Carragher claimed should have "embarrassed" the Ligue 1 leaders.

"Obviously they're world-class players but I don't think it’s needed in the game at times," Van Dijk told reporters.

"Sometimes they get hit and they will go down and sometimes I think it's too easy and I'm getting so frustrated.

"It's important to keep your head cool but every time we made a foul they all came to the ref trying to get us a yellow card.

"We should do the same at times and I think in the second half we did it better. It's not my type of game that I like.

"We still respect them how they are as players because they're world-class, but it's not really necessary at times.

"But other than that they scored two goals, we lost and that's it."

Liverpool have the Merseyside derby with Everton and two Premier League away trips to Burnley and Bournemouth before their decisive clash with Napoli on December 11.

