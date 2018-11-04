×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Liverpool should have put more past Arsenal, says 'disappointed' Milner

Omnisport
NEWS
News
127   //    04 Nov 2018, 05:41 IST
James Milner - cropped
James Milner celebrates his goal for Liverpool.

James Milner was left frustrated with Liverpool's finishing and felt they should have made more of their frenetic 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Milner, 32, dispatched his 50th Premier League goal just beyond the hour before Alexandre Lacazette's fine finish eight minutes from time earned the hosts a point.

Virgil van Dijk went close on two occasions and Sadio Mane had a goal controversially ruled out for offside all prior to the opener.

The result means Liverpool, who managed one more shot than the hosts, will slip two points behind Manchester City if the champions beat struggling Southampton on Sunday.

"[We are] very disappointed really, which is a good thing I suppose, playing away at Arsenal," Milner told his club website.

"To be 1-0 up in the second half and not see it out, we are disappointed.

"With the chances we created we should have scored a few more goals.

"It's pleasing we are creating those chances, but we could have been a bit more ruthless and maybe not put as much pressure on ourselves not to concede to win the game."

The Reds have now been held to draws in two of their past four Premier League fixtures, having been fortunate to escape with a stalemate against City last month.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Klopp: Liverpool made more mistakes at Arsenal than the...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 1 - 1 Liverpool: 5 observations from the game |...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool: Liverpool players' rating
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points and Tactical...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool will totally outclass Arsenal in...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal v Liverpool - Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal highly incapable of...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Liverpool and Arsenal play out...
RELATED STORY
4 players who played for both Liverpool and Arsenal in...
RELATED STORY
4 things Arsenal must do to defeat Liverpool | Premier...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us