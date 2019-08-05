×
Liverpool sign Adrian as Mignolet bids farewell to fans

Omnisport
NEWS
News
123   //    05 Aug 2019, 19:22 IST
adrian - cropped
Former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian, who has joined Liverpool

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old has joined the European champions as a replacement for Simon Mignolet, who has left for Club Brugge in a reported £6.4million deal.

"I'm feeling really happy; really happy to be here and to work in this great club and start doing my stuff on the pitch as soon as possible," Adrian, who spent six seasons with West Ham before leaving at the end of last term, told Liverpool's website.

"I'm very ambitious, I come here to try to win everything, to try to push Ali [Alisson] from the first minute and to make us better.

"Obviously, I want to win titles. I come here to fight for all the competitions. We have many competitions ahead – we’re going to fight for it and try to get them.

"I'm looking forward to playing my first game at Anfield and to win as many games as we can."

Mignolet's departure was confirmed by the Reds on Monday after Club Brugge had announced his arrival following a medical on Sunday.

In a message on Twitter, the Belgium international said it had been "an incredible honour to represent one of the biggest clubs in the world, and to achieve things that few players ever manage to achieve".

He added: "I want to take this opportunity to thank all the fans for their support during the good times and the bad. I also want to thank all the coaches and managers I've worked with during my spell here; their knowledge and expertise has been invaluable.

"I've shared the pitch with some fantastic players over the years, but the current squad is the best I've ever been a part of. I'll never forget that night in Madrid [when Liverpool won the Champions League final in June], and I'm glad I got to share it with such a terrific group of lads.

"It's been a great ride. There have been ups, downs and everything in between, but I'll always look back on my time at Anfield with fondness. I have no regrets - I've given my all, and I've always done my best to wear the shirt with pride, and to represent the club with dignity and professionalism.

"Once part of the family, always part of the family. Deep inside, I'll always be a Red."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football
