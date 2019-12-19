Liverpool star Salah bemoans lack of protection from referee at Club World Cup

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 19 Dec 2019, 02:50 IST SHARE

Rodolfo Pizarro and Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah felt Liverpool's players were not protected from Monterrey's "very aggressive" tactics in the Reds' Club World Cup semi-final victory on Wednesday.

Liverpool advanced to the Club World Cup final in Doha with a 2-1 success as substitute Roberto Firmino scored a 91st-minute winner midweek.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool had taken the lead through Naby Keita, but a side missing influential defender Virgil van Dijk through illness were pegged back by Rogelio Funes Mori, with the Champions League holders requiring an in-form Alisson to remain on level terms thereafter.

Salah felt the Reds were good value for their win, though he was unhappy with Chilean referee Roberto Tobar's handling of the game and Monterrey's tactics.

The Mexican side had two players booked - Jesus Gallardo and Leonel Vangioni - to Liverpool's one caution, but Klopp's side committed 13 fouls to their opponents' nine.

"I think it was a tough game," Salah told a news conference.

"They were very aggressive against us and all of us were complaining about our legs and they were really aggressive.

"I think the referee doesn't protect us too much. But I'm not here to complain about it.

"I think in the end we showed our quality and we won in the last minute. I think we deserved it."

Advertisement

Egypt international Salah was the star attraction for the crowd in Qatar and he was awarded the man-of-the-match award having set up Keita's opener and played a big part in Firmino's winner.

"I think all the stadium today was Egyptian," Salah added.

"I can hear that today. I feel support everywhere, I'm happy about that.

"I always feel love when they call my name, I feel support from them. I'm happy to hear that from them."