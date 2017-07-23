Liverpool Transfer Roundup: Fresh bid for Coutinho, Emre to Juve and more

All the transfer action related to Liverpool.

by Harsh Biyani Football Transfer Roundup 23 Jul 2017, 19:41 IST

The Catalans are determined to secure the Brazilian

Barcelona prepare a second bid for Coutinho

According to Mirror, Barcelona are set to test Liverpool by preparing a second bid of £80m for Coutinho. The Catalans have already seen their first bid of £72m bid rejected by Liverpool.

Barcelona are ready to wait whole summer to secure the 25-year old. Meanwhile, Klopp has insisted that Liverpool are not going to sell Coutinho like the club did with Suarez and Sterling in the past.

"We are approaching a very important and we want to get better. For this we have to keep our key players. So that's the answer. I can say 20 times, he is not for sale."

Coutinho had last year signed an improved 5-year contract after having an impressive season with the Reds.

Coutinho was reportedly a target for PSG before they became interested in Neymar. With the Brazilian more and more likely to leave, Coutinho is seen as a replacement.

Emre Can agrees terms with Juventus

Emre Can has reportedly agreed terms with Juventus

According to Express, Emre Can has agreed terms with Juventus, but the Italian giants still need to agree on a fee with Liverpool.

With Henderson and Wijnaldum preferred in the middle, Can will have limited playing time. However, with Champions League returning back to the Anfield the German international can be used on a rotational basis.

Juventus were targeting Chelsea's Matic, but switched focus to Can and have made progress. It is believed that the German international is keen to move to Turin. It is all up to Juventus to agree a fee with the Reds.

Liverpool reportedly agree deal with Leipzig for Keita

Liverpool are looking to break their transfer record by signing Keita

According to Daily Star, Liverpool have agreed a deal worth £74.5m with RB Leipzig for Naby Keita.

Liverpool's previous two bids of £57.3m and £66m were rejected. But as people say, third time's a charm.

The Reds have been heavily linked with Keita since the summer and had been trying hard to get their man.

If reports are to be believed, then the £74.5m offer will be a club record for the Reds. There are also reports that Leipzig are looking to include a 10% sell-on clause. But that should be the least of the worry for Liverpool as the club is looking to get this deal done.