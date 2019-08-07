×
Liverpool winger Wilson joins Bournemouth on loan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    07 Aug 2019, 01:16 IST
Harry Wilson - cropped
Harry Wilson playing for Liverpool

Bournemouth have signed Liverpool winger Harry Wilson on a season-long loan deal.

The Wales international starred for Derby County in the Championship last term, scoring 16 goals in 43 league games under now Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

Wilson, who previously impressed in the second tier on loan at Hull City, returned to feature in Liverpool’s tricky pre-season, scoring in friendlies against Borussia Dortmund and Lyon.

But amid reported interest from Newcastle United and Aston Villa, Wilson has been allowed to go out on loan again, linking up with Bournemouth.

He told the club's official website: "It's great to be here, great to finally get everything sorted and I can't wait to meet all the staff and the lads.

"When Liverpool informed me it was a possibility to come here I was keen to get it sorted. I want to play Premier League football and with a great team like Bournemouth.

"With the style of play that Bournemouth are likely to play, I feel that I can fit right in and help the team a lot."

Wilson has played just once for the Liverpool first team, making his debut in the FA Cup in 2017.

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football
Contact Us