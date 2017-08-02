Liverpool's Sturridge does not need scan on thigh injury

by Reuters News 02 Aug 2017, 16:48 IST

Football Soccer - Tranmere Rovers vs Liverpool - Pre Season Friendly - Liverpool, Britain - July 12, 2017 Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge. Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

(Reuters) - Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge will miss Wednesday's pre-season Audi Cup final match against Atletico Madrid with a thigh injury but does not need a scan, the Premier League club said.

Sturridge, who has been blighted by recurring hip, thigh and calf injuries over the past few seasons, felt a pain in his thigh after scoring Liverpool's final goal in their 3-0 win over Bayern Munich on Tuesday and was substituted immediately.

Liverpool said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) that the substitution was a precaution and they would continue to monitor the 27-year-old.

"There are currently no plans for a scan to take place in Germany," the club added.

Sturridge said after the match that the injury was not serious and put it down to fatigue.

Liverpool play Athletic Bilbao in their final pre-season match on Saturday before kicking off their Premier League campaign at Watford on Aug. 12.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)