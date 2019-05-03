Llorente has 'unfinished business' in Champions League

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 70 // 03 May 2019, 14:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fernando Llorente in Champions League action

Fernando Llorente says he has "unfinished business" in the Champions League and will focus on delivering success for Tottenham before worrying about a new contract.

The veteran striker scored the decisive goal at Manchester City in the last eight to set up a semi-final against Ajax, although the Eredivisie side won the first leg 1-0 this week.

But Llorente is particularly keen to turn that tie around in order to reach a second Champions League final of his career - potentially against Barcelona once again.

The Blaugrana, who lead Liverpool 3-0 after the first leg of their last-four tie, dismantled Llorente's Juventus in the 2014-15 final, leaving the forward with the sense that there is more he can achieve in the competition.

"It's true I have a little bit of unfinished business," Llorente told Sky Sports.

"It's not easy when you come up against a player like Leo Messi, who is from another planet, as well as guys like Neymar and Luis Suarez.

"You can give your absolute maximum, but this is a sport, and if your opponent is better than you and they beat you for that reason, there's nothing you can do."

Llorente has come into the Spurs team due to Harry Kane's injuries but he is out of contract at the end of the season.

Advertisement

The Spaniard is keen to stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, yet his focus is on matters on the field for the time being.

"I would love to stay for another year, but the truth is I am not thinking much about that right now," he said. "I believe the important thing at the moment is the team, not for individual players to think about themselves.

"We are playing super-important games every few days. We have a very, very difficult match against Bournemouth, who are very strong at home - they beat Chelsea 4-0 there, remember - then it's back to the Champions League.

"We have to be focused on the job. In a few weeks I'm sure there will be time to think about my future and see what's best for everyone."