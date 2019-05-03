×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Llorente has 'unfinished business' in Champions League

Omnisport
NEWS
News
70   //    03 May 2019, 14:12 IST
llorente-cropped
Fernando Llorente in Champions League action

Fernando Llorente says he has "unfinished business" in the Champions League and will focus on delivering success for Tottenham before worrying about a new contract.

The veteran striker scored the decisive goal at Manchester City in the last eight to set up a semi-final against Ajax, although the Eredivisie side won the first leg 1-0 this week.

But Llorente is particularly keen to turn that tie around in order to reach a second Champions League final of his career - potentially against Barcelona once again.

The Blaugrana, who lead Liverpool 3-0 after the first leg of their last-four tie, dismantled Llorente's Juventus in the 2014-15 final, leaving the forward with the sense that there is more he can achieve in the competition.

"It's true I have a little bit of unfinished business," Llorente told Sky Sports.

"It's not easy when you come up against a player like Leo Messi, who is from another planet, as well as guys like Neymar and Luis Suarez.

"You can give your absolute maximum, but this is a sport, and if your opponent is better than you and they beat you for that reason, there's nothing you can do."

Llorente has come into the Spurs team due to Harry Kane's injuries but he is out of contract at the end of the season.

Advertisement

The Spaniard is keen to stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, yet his focus is on matters on the field for the time being.

"I would love to stay for another year, but the truth is I am not thinking much about that right now," he said. "I believe the important thing at the moment is the team, not for individual players to think about themselves.

"We are playing super-important games every few days. We have a very, very difficult match against Bournemouth, who are very strong at home - they beat Chelsea 4-0 there, remember - then it's back to the Champions League.

"We have to be focused on the job. In a few weeks I'm sure there will be time to think about my future and see what's best for everyone."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Barcelona
Advertisement
Best Premier League XI v Best La Liga XI 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Top 10 best young players under the age of 23 in Football 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona eyeing €110 million Atletico Madrid midfielder, PSG president warns Real Madrid Neymar isn't for sale and more European transfer news, February 26th 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona v Liverpool: Van Dijk & Pique in Opta numbers
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019: Ranking the current 5 favourites for the award
RELATED STORY
Champions League semifinals first leg: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Best Football Teams in Europe by League Goals Scored this season
RELATED STORY
5 top players launched by Louis Van Gaal
RELATED STORY
"He's not Messi", Former Chelsea star on Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Real Madrid can win the UEFA Champions League this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us