Llorente hints at LaLiga return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
46   //    07 Nov 2018, 18:34 IST
fernandollorente - cropped
Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente

Fernando Llorente has opened the door for a return to LaLiga as he continues to struggle for first-team opportunities at Tottenham.

Llorente has only had one season in his homeland since 2013, the 33-year-old having played in Italy with Juventus, before time with Swansea City and now Spurs.

The striker has only started 11 matches in all competitions for Tottenham since his move in 2017, Llorente finding himself playing second fiddle to Harry Kane in Mauricio Pochettino's plans.

And with his current deal set to expire in June, Llorente has hinted a return to Spain would be his preferred option.

Speaking to reporters after Tottenham's 2-1 Champions League win over PSV, he said: "I've been away from home for many years, I'd love to go back to LaLiga."

Llorente came on against PSV to help Spurs come from a goal down to earn a crucial victory, setting up Kane for Tottenham's equaliser with a well-placed header.

And he hopes his performance can be the start of more game time under Pochettino as Spurs challenge on four fronts.

"I came on and things went well, so I'm happy to have helped the team," he added.

"I hope I continue to have opportunities, it's important for me because it gives me the confidence to keep working, it's not easy when you do not play because mentally you have to be very strong to continue training hard."

