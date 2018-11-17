×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Lloris admits France could have lost by more

Omnisport
NEWS
News
66   //    17 Nov 2018, 15:36 IST
memphisdepay-cropped
Memphis Depay scores the Netherlands' second goal against France

France captain Hugo Lloris admits the world champions were fortunate to only lose 2-0 to Netherlands in Rotterdam.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay scored for the resurgent hosts to give Ronald Koeman's men an impressive victory that kept alive their hopes of topping Group One in League A and, in the process, relegated Germany.

A draw for Oranje against Joachim Low's side in Gelsenkirchen on Monday will see them top the pool and advance to the final four.

It was a first defeat for France following their World Cup success in Russia and, without a string of Lloris saves, the scoreline would have been more emphatic.

The Tottenham goalkeeper said: "We played to the minimum of our potential and paid for it. The score could have been even more flattering for the Dutch.

“We have to hope that the Germans beat them on Monday.

"We knew what to expect, we knew the level of the Netherlands, they had demonstrated it against Germany and Belgium in October and they turned in a great performance. 

"We did not live up to it. It's disappointing, now we no longer have our destiny in our hands. 

"In the coming days we will have to analyse it even if it is not easy to find the right words."

France meet Uruguay in a friendly on Tuesday and coach Didier Deschamps will be looking for a much-improved performance from that produced at De Kuip.

"There was one team out there with a lot of desire, and we didn't have enough," he said.

“There was a clear gulf between the sides and they deserved the win. We didn’t show enough."

Omnisport
NEWS
UEFA Nations League - Netherlands 2-0 France: 5 Talking...
RELATED STORY
Lloris relieved to beat Man United after 'tough week'
RELATED STORY
France waiting on Lloris decision, confirms Deschamps
RELATED STORY
Lloris ruled out of France squad
RELATED STORY
5 current superstars who could have played for France
RELATED STORY
Lloris out of France squad with thigh injury
RELATED STORY
Dutch win over France demotes Germany in UEFA Nations League
RELATED STORY
France's mentality must be right - Lloris
RELATED STORY
3 players who helped The Netherlands beat France | UEFA...
RELATED STORY
World Cup winner Lloris fined $65,000 for drunk driving
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
FT SOU BUR
2 - 5
 South Sudan vs Burundi
Tomorrow ETH GHA 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Ghana
Tomorrow KEN SIE 06:30 PM Kenya vs Sierra Leone
Tomorrow SWA NIG 07:00 PM Swaziland vs Niger
Tomorrow MOZ ZAM 07:00 PM Mozambique vs Zambia
Tomorrow RWA CEN 07:00 PM Rwanda vs Central African Republic
Tomorrow LES TAN 07:30 PM Lesotho vs Tanzania
Tomorrow CON CON 08:00 PM Congo vs Congo DR
Tomorrow GUI COT 10:30 PM Guinea vs Côte d'Ivoire
International Friendlies 2018
Today JOR IND 10:30 PM Jordan vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us