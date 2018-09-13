Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Lloris to remain Spurs captain

Omnisport
NEWS
News
189   //    13 Sep 2018, 19:22 IST
lloris-cropped
Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris will remain Tottenham's captain despite pleading guilty to drink-driving in court on Wednesday, manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed.

The World Cup winner was stopped in his Porsche Panamera by police in the early hours of August 24 and provided a sample containing 80 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the legal limit in England and Wales.

He was given a 20-month driving ban and fined £50,000 at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Some fans and pundits called for Lloris to be stripped of the Spurs captaincy following his guilty plea, but Pochettino does not feel it necessary to take the armband off him.

When asked in his news conference for Saturday's clash with Liverpool if Lloris will still be captain, Pochettino said: "Of course."

Nevertheless, Pochettino is adamant Lloris – who will miss Spurs' next game due to a thigh problem – has seen the error of his ways and accepts the punishments that have been handed down to him.

"Of course, he's the first that regrets everything, and all that happened yesterday is not good," Pochettino said.

"Of course, he doesn't feel great. He said he was guilty of this situation and it's irresponsible.

"He's a man, but I think the most important thing is everyone can make a mistake. He made a mistake and he's suffering all the punishment of society.

"He's punishing himself, but of course we're not God, that we can judge people. He understands that it was a mistake.

"Then, we're all men and women and we can all make mistakes. That is a massive lesson for everyone.

"He's the first [to accept it was a mistake], he told me, 'Gaffer, it's a massive lesson for me. I made a mistake and now I need to pay'. Like the man that he is, he's going to pay and accept everything."

