Loan move looms as Bayern plan to keep Sanches

He had appeared destined to be shown the exit at Allianz Arena, but Bayern Munich misfit Renato Sanches may have now earned a reprieve.

by Omnisport News 27 Jul 2017, 15:50 IST

Renato Sanches playing for Bayern Munich against Chelsea

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has offered Renato Sanches hope of reviving his faltering Bayern Munich career after the Portugal youngster impressed in a friendly against Chelsea.

Sanches, signed from Benfica last year for an initial fee of €35million, had appeared likely to leave the Allianz Arena after struggling badly for playing time in 2016-17.

AC Milan had been mentioned as one possible destination for the 19-year-old midfielder, although the Serie A side's chief executive Marco Fassone has claimed they are unable to meet Bayern's demands for Sanches.

He completed 90 minutes and demonstrated his potential value in a 3-2 International Champions Cup win over the Premier League champions in Singapore on Tuesday.

And executive chairman Rummenigge has indicated Sanches may have earned a stay of execution.

"We would send him out on loan for a maximum [of] one year because we are convinced he can become a good and useful Bayern player," Rummenigge told a news conference in Singapore.

"He played magnificently, you could see after the game how happy he was to make a breakthrough.

"I had a long talk with Renato and this is a story with an open ending. He does not necessarily want to leave, he wants to play. We all share this opinion."