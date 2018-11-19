×
Lobera, FC Goa agree to one-year contract extension

PTI
NEWS
News
10   //    19 Nov 2018, 15:23 IST

Margao, Nov 19 (PTI) FC Goa Monday announced that head coach Sergio Lobera has extended his stay at the Indian Super League club.

The Spaniard put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension that will see him stay with the club till the end of the 2019/20 season.

Under Lobera, FC Goa reached the semi-finals in 2017/18 and now in his second season, the Gaurs find themselves at the top of the leader board heading into the second international break.

Ever since the Spaniard took over the reins last season; Goa has been able to carve out an identity of being the most entertaining side in the ISL. With the Head Coach preaching a philosophy of attack, FC Goa scored 43 goals last season the highest any team has ever scored in a single season of the ISL.

The Gaurs look set to challenge the mark in Lobera's second season in command, having already bagged 21 goals in their first 7 games.

Speaking on the occasion, Lobera stated, "Firstly I would like to thank the President and the Board of Directors for having faith in me. I am grateful to them that they not only gave me the opportunity to lead such a fantastic side but also to give me the freedom to build a team that I hope is worthy of the representing the great footballing heritage of Goa.

"Also, I want to say thanks to our fans. They have been amazing. They have not only been the 12th man in the stands but have also treated me, my family and our players with such respect and love that cannot be put into words. We have always been made to feel at home

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
