×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Locadia equalizer helps Brighton draw with Arsenal 1-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
19   //    27 Dec 2018, 01:21 IST
AP Image

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Juergen Locadia pounced on a defensive mistake as Brighton rallied to secure draw with Arsenal 1-1 at home in the English Premier League on Wednesday.

The opening stages suggested the visitors would have little trouble seeing off Brighton, especially after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang claimed his 13th league goal.

Two attempted clearances were charged down and when Leon Balogun was caught in possession by Alexandre Lacazette in front of goal, Arsenal took full advantage.

Lacazette's sidestep wrong-footed Balogun and Shane Duffy, giving him time to lay the ball off to the unmarked Aubameyang, who produced a curling finish to beat goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

But defender Stephan Lichtsteiner's failure to deal with a long ball handed Locadia the chance to level 10 minutes before the interval with his first goal since February.

Davy Propper's long pass was hopelessly misjudged by Lichtsteiner, whose attempted header back to Bernd Leno fell short and Locadia nipped in and rounded the goalkeeper.

Associated Press
NEWS
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Arsenal players to watch out...
RELATED STORY
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal: Predicted starting XI...
RELATED STORY
Burnley out of relegation zone with 1-0 win over Brighton
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Recapping Chelsea's 2-1 win over...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal equalizes late in 1-1 draw with Wolves in EPL
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Chelsea players who shined...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 6
RELATED STORY
Brighton brings West Ham back to earth 1-0 in EPL
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Predicted Chelsea XI against...
RELATED STORY
Man United's season hits new low with 3-1 loss to Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us