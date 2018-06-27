Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Loew's job safe even if Germany exit World Cup early

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News

Kazan, Jun 27 (AFP) Joachim Loew is safe in his role as Germany coach even if the defending champions exit the World Cup early, the boss of the German FA said ahead of Wednesday's crunch clash against South Korea.

Germany must win by two clear goals in Kazan on Wednesday to be sure of reaching the last 16.

They lost their opening game 1-0 to Mexico and needed Toni Kroos's dramatic late free-kick to beat Sweden 2-1.

Failure to qualify for the World Cup knockout rounds would significantly dent Loew's reputation after 12 years as head coach but his job is understood to be safe after he signed a contract extension until 2022 last month.

The president of the German Football Association (DFB) expects there to be changes in the squad after the tournament in Russia but insists Loew, 58, will oversee the grooming of the next generation.

"We decided in the DFB executive committee before the World Cup to offer a contract extension," DFB boss Reinhard Grindel told Frankfurt-based newspaper FAZ.

"We believe there will be a transition that will take place after the World Cup, regardless of the outcome of the tournament, and no one is better equipped to handle that than Jogi Loew."

Germany won last year's Confederations Cup in Russia even though Loew opted to leave his World Cup-winning stars at home, boosting his reputation further.

"He proved a year ago at the Confederations Cup that he can make young players into an impressive team who play outstanding football," added Grindel.

"That is still valid, as far as we are concerned

Stunned Germany hopes to avoid early World Cup exit
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Germany vs Sweden: 3 major takeaways from...
RELATED STORY
Spain travel to Germany ahead of World Cup preparations
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Germany vs Sweden, 3 key battles that...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 early narratives from the tournament
RELATED STORY
Germany v Sweden: Muller upbeat ahead of huge World Cup...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Mexico overwhelm Germany
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 3 things Mexico did right in 1-0 win over...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 host nations that pulled off upsets 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 best goals from the second round of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us