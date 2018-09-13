Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Loftus-Cheek must learn Sarri methods to earn Chelsea chance

Omnisport
News
396   //    13 Sep 2018, 04:02 IST

Chelsea FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek admits he will need to show Maurizio Sarri he understands his tactical demands if he is to get a chance in the team.

The 22-year-old made his first start of the season in England's 1-0 friendly win over Switzerland on Tuesday, having played only 33 minutes in the Premier League since Sarri took over as Chelsea head coach from Antonio Conte.

Loftus-Cheek hopes to get his chance during a busy few weeks at club level, with their Europa League campaign beginning next week with a trip to PAOK just five days after their league duties resume at home to Cardiff City.

However, he conceded he must wise up quickly to Sarri's methods if he wants a run in the side.

That unbeaten feeling! pic.twitter.com/e5alJVCwEj
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 3, 2018

"There are a lot of games coming up, so I think there will be more opportunities coming for players that are not playing every week," he said. "But I'm not sure when I am going to play. It is just down to me working hard in training.

"A lot of my game is based on physicality and I obviously didn't feel my fittest against Switzerland, but I will build on that.

"I've spoken a lot with Sarri in the past couple of weeks and he's told me I need to learn tactically and his ways in training. The quicker I get that then the more opportunities I will get to play."

Should he be unable to earn a regular spot in Sarri's plans, Loftus-Cheek suggested he could be tempted by a loan move back to Crystal Palace, where he impressed last season.

"Possibly, but it is still far away," he said. "There are still a lot of games to play and I just have to see what happens.

"Right now, I am at Chelsea and my focus is at Chelsea and learning at Chelsea. That is in the future and we will deal with that when it comes."

