Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Loftus-Cheek ready to replace Alli

Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek said he is ready to be called upon in England's second World Cup game against Panama if Dele Alli is injured.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 20 Jun 2018, 14:53 IST
567
rubenloftuscheek-cropped
England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek said he is ready to start England's second Group G match at the World Cup against Panama if Dele Alli is ruled out through injury.

Alli picked up a thigh strain in England's 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday and his fitness is being monitored ahead of the trip to Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday.

Chelsea midfielder Loftus-Cheek played the last 10 minutes of England's opening match, during which period Harry Kane scored a stoppage-time winner, and he said he is ready to be part of Gareth Southgate's starting line-up if called upon.

"I am happy if I start or if I don't," Loftus-Cheek said in an interview on England's official YouTube channel.

"I will be ready to come on again if I get the opportunity."

Reflecting on his positive, attacking approach to his World Cup debut, the 22-year-old said he did what came naturally to him.

"It was a natural instinct when the game is like that, with not long left, to go and be direct and try to make things happen," he said.

"It felt good. When you're playing you don't think about it but after you let it sink in and it's like 'I just played in a World Cup' – it's crazy."

Alli to replace Modric, Manchester United to sign Marcos...
RELATED STORY
Alli promises to keep a cool head in Russia
RELATED STORY
England confirm Alli thigh injury
RELATED STORY
Alli to have scan on thigh knock after England win
RELATED STORY
Maaloul singles out 'future of English football' Alli as...
RELATED STORY
Kane hails 'game-changer' Alli
RELATED STORY
Reports: Tottenham ready to sell star midfielder
RELATED STORY
Alli needs top competition to thrive - Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Euro 2016 humiliation helped England, claims Dele Alli
RELATED STORY
Alli forced to watch on as Lingard and Sterling impress
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us