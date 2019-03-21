×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

LOOK: Inside Tottenham's new stadium ahead of grand opening

Omnisport
NEWS
News
49   //    21 Mar 2019, 21:24 IST
SpursStadium - Cropped
Tottenham's new Stadium

The long wait is almost over for Tottenham fans, who will finally be able to sample their new stadium on a matchday in less than a fortnight.

Crystal Palace will be the visitors for a Premier League clash on April 3, as Spurs belatedly move into the 62,000-capacity arena on the site of their old White Hart Lane ground.

Work was supposed to be completed by September 2018, before a number of delays meant the club was forced to extend its temporary tenancy at Wembley.

But on Thursday, Spurs offered a sneak peak of what spectators can expect when they visit the shiny new venue, which boasts features such as The Goal Line Bar, running the full 65 metres behind the goal line in the South Stand – the longest bar in Europe.

Take a look for yourself:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
5 talking points ahead of Fulham vs Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Tottenham unveil plans to play at new stadium before Champions League quarter-final
RELATED STORY
3 Crucial factors which contributed towards Arsenal's 2-0 victory over United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's top 3 knockout matches on Boxing Day
RELATED STORY
Everything you need to know about Everton's new stadium
RELATED STORY
What is an inverted fullback? - Football Positions Explained 
RELATED STORY
Top 10 best young players under the age of 23 in Football 
RELATED STORY
North London derby to be held at Wembley as Spurs' stadium delays continue
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: How the transfer ban could result in an extended period of mediocrity For Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 10 best opening day fixtures in history 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us