Lopes extends Monaco stay until 2022

Omnisport
NEWS
News
39   //    03 Dec 2018, 08:48 IST
RonyLopes - Cropped
Monaco's Rony Lopes

Portugal midfielder Rony Lopes signed a new deal at Monaco, extending his stay with the Ligue 1 club until 2022.

Lopes, 22, arrived at Monaco more than three years ago, having spent part of his youth career with Premier League giants Manchester City.

He was linked with a possible return to City earlier this year, but has instead extended his deal with Monaco.

"I am very happy here in Monaco. I want to thank the leaders, the staff, my team-mates and the fans for all the trust and support," Lopes said in a statement.

"Last season changed a lot for me. We must continue on this path to get even more. 

"In the meantime, I work to quickly find the grounds and be able to help my team-mates."

Lopes is playing his second full season at Monaco after spending time on loan at Lille, with his team struggling in 19th place in Ligue 1.

Omnisport
NEWS
