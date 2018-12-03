Lopes extends Monaco stay until 2022

Monaco's Rony Lopes

Portugal midfielder Rony Lopes signed a new deal at Monaco, extending his stay with the Ligue 1 club until 2022.

Lopes, 22, arrived at Monaco more than three years ago, having spent part of his youth career with Premier League giants Manchester City.

He was linked with a possible return to City earlier this year, but has instead extended his deal with Monaco.

"I am very happy here in Monaco. I want to thank the leaders, the staff, my team-mates and the fans for all the trust and support," Lopes said in a statement.

I've always been told that tough times never last, but tough people do. The important thing at the moment is to look to the future, and my future belongs to @AS_Monaco. My commitment to the club and fans will always be 100%. Thank you all for always being there to support me. pic.twitter.com/SQ0WwiA5Qt — Rony Lopes (@Rony10Lopes) December 2, 2018

"Last season changed a lot for me. We must continue on this path to get even more.

"In the meantime, I work to quickly find the grounds and be able to help my team-mates."

Lopes is playing his second full season at Monaco after spending time on loan at Lille, with his team struggling in 19th place in Ligue 1.