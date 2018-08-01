Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lopetegui happy with Madrid keepers amid Courtois links

Omnisport
NEWS
News
932   //    01 Aug 2018, 14:03 IST
Thibaut Courtois
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois

Julen Lopetegui will not discuss a potential move for Thibaut Courtois as he insists he is happy with Real Madrid's current goalkeepers.

Courtois has long been linked with a switch to Madrid and, with Chelsea not in the Champions League this season, speculation has intensified since his impressive performances at the World Cup with Belgium.

But with the transfer window now in its final month in Spain, Madrid are yet to make their move.

And new head coach Lopetegui is planning to continue working with the keepers already at the club, including first choice Keylor Navas and new signing Andriy Lunin.

"At no time am I going to talk about players who are not at Real Madrid," he said of Courtois following Madrid's International Champions Cup defeat to Manchester United.

"I am thrilled with the goalkeepers that I have and I will not talk about players who are not part of this team."

Madrid were beaten 2-1 by United, but new boy Vinicius Jr starred in place of the departed Cristiano Ronaldo.

Eden Hazard, Courtois' Chelsea team-mate, has also been linked with a move to Madrid to replace club great Ronaldo.

Topics you might be interested in:
Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Navas relaxed about Madrid future despite Courtois...
RELATED STORY
Courtois open to Chelsea stay amid Madrid links
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid agree terms with world-class goalkeeper
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid make stunning bid for Barcelona target
RELATED STORY
Should Eden Hazard leave Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: 3 most-likely signings this...
RELATED STORY
Mane 'very happy' at Liverpool amid Real Madrid links
RELATED STORY
3 goalkeepers who can break Alisson's world record fee
RELATED STORY
Sarri expects Hazard, Courtois and Willian to stay
RELATED STORY
8 potential replacements for Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us