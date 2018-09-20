Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lopetegui: Mariano took his chance

Omnisport
NEWS
News
134   //    20 Sep 2018, 03:59 IST
marianodiaz-cropped
Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz

Mariano Diaz took his chance by scoring on his first appearance since returning to Real Madrid, said head coach Julen Lopetegui.

The striker returned to Madrid after a single season in Ligue 1 with Lyon and Lopetegui had to explain why he left Mariano on the bench as his side stumbled to a 1-1 LaLiga draw at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Isco and Gareth Bale had already put Madrid 2-0 up against Roma in Wednesday's Group G opener when Mariano replaced the Wales star with 17 minutes to play.

And Mariano made the most of his cameo opportunity with a brilliant finish into the top-right corner that gave the scoreline the emphatic look Madrid's dominance deserved.

"His time had come and he made the most of it," Lopetegui told Movistar after his first Champions League match in charge of Madrid, winners of the tournament three years in a row.

"I'll take the team's triumph against a rival like Roma, who last year eliminated Barcelona and went far [the semi-finals].

"We knew they were going to make things difficult for us, but the team was very good, we made a great match, both defensively and offensively."

Luka Modric shone in midfield, setting up Bale for his goal, with Isco calling for the Croatia star to be given the 2018 Ballon d'Or in a post-match interview.

And Lopetegui also hailed the performance of Modric, who was linked with a move to Serie A side Inter throughout the transfer window.

"He has played a great game," the former Spain coach said. "He just missed a goal.

"You know that if you do not take advantage of the opportunities sooner or later the opponent can have them.

"But the team has played a great game and has deserved the three points."

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Lopetegui explains leaving Mariano on the bench
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui expects Mayoral departure after Mariano arrival
RELATED STORY
Why Mariano Diaz Deserved the Number 7 over Marco Asensio.
RELATED STORY
Mariano Diaz dreaming of Spain call-up
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 3 Reasons why Mariano could be great for...
RELATED STORY
Jersey #7 – Will Mariano Diaz live up to the legacy?
RELATED STORY
Mariano Diaz: Could Real Madrid's New No.7 be the...
RELATED STORY
Mariano Diaz excited to wear Ronaldo's 7 for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about Julen Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui and Ramos disappointed with Madrid's first...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us