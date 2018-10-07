×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lopetegui not fearful of Real Madrid sack

Omnisport
NEWS
News
65   //    07 Oct 2018, 02:20 IST
Lopetegui - cropped
Julen Lopetegui's Real Madrid drew 0-0 by Deportivo Alaves

Julen Lopetegui insists he has no concerns over his position at Real Madrid, despite a 1-0 defeat to Deportivo Alaves inflicting a third loss in four games on Los Blancos.

Manu Garcia scored in the final minute of stoppage time to claim a famous win for high-flying Alaves, who are now level on 14 points with Madrid.

Los Blancos have now gone three LaLiga games without scoring for the first time since May 2002, while it is four straight blanks in all competitions for the first time since 1985.

But despite their woeful run, Lopetegui is confident his side will recapture their form soon enough.

"A coach does not think about it," Lopetegui told a news conference.

"We know that it is not a good time and in the worst case we are three points away from the top [if Barcelona beat Valencia on Sunday].

"Obviously, peace of mind would come with a goal.

"Logically, we are disappointed. We wanted to win. I think we started the game quite well, which is what we wanted, but the fact we have not scored has punished us.

"I also tell you that defeat is an excessive punishment. We have to try to recover, we have had many misfortunes. Today we had two players who were injured. We know we are not in a good moment, but we are in the month of October and we want to return as quickly as possible to win. 

"A coach always expects the best from his team and the players. But I have no doubt that they try to give their best, I think they have come out with a very good attitude."

Madrid will look to bounce back when they take on Levante after the international break.

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
5 reasons why Real Madrid shouldn’t sack Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid always score goals – Lopetegui not worried...
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui: Sevilla were superior to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui rues injuries as Real Madrid honeymoon period ends
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid skipper Ramos requires rest, says Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui needs to fix Real Madrid's attacking woes
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid were by far the better team in the derby –...
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui not worried about Atletico's extra rest ahead...
RELATED STORY
Familiarity with demands of Real Madrid an advantage –...
RELATED STORY
3 things that will happen at Real Madrid under Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us