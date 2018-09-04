Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lopetegui responds to Messi: I would not doubt Madrid's players

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.51K   //    04 Sep 2018, 17:25 IST
JulenLopetegui-Cropped
Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui warned not to doubt Real Madrid's players after Lionel Messi claimed Juventus are one of the clear favourites to win the Champions League following Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Turin.

Ronaldo left Madrid for Juve in a €112million move in July, ending his battle with Messi on the domestic stage at least.

Though Madrid lost the UEFA Super Cup to neighbours Atletico, Los Blancos have made a superb start to life under former Spain coach Lopetegui, taking nine points from their first three LaLiga games.

Juve have done the same in Serie A and are already two points clear at the top.

Ronaldo has yet to find the net for the Bianconeri, but Messi told Catalunya Radio on Monday: "Real Madrid are one of the best teams in the world with a great squad [but] it's evident that the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo makes them less good and makes Juventus [one of the] clear favourites to win the Champions League."

Responding to those remarks, Lopetegui said to Onda Cero: "I would not doubt the players of Real Madrid.

"We have done okay but it is only the start and we have three weeks ahead with the Champions League.

"We have achieved the aim of nine points and now we need to reflect. The players need to come back fit and we will see what happens.

"Our target is everything this season. With the league you have to always be on form and it rewards consistency but we want to win everything."

On Ronaldo's departure, Lopetegui added: "I did not speak to him, it was a situation where he had already decided to leave and the club went along with this for a player who had been tremendous. They allowed this desire and restlessness that he had.

"I expressed from the start [the players I wanted]. I thought the squad was fantastic, the players are very good in all areas of the pitch and are capable to compete for titles."

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
5 things you should know about Julen Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
5 Things you probably did not know about Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
 3 players who can win the 2018 Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
5 Players that will Establish Themselves in La Liga this...
RELATED STORY
Julen Lopetegui - The National Team Soap Opera and Future...
RELATED STORY
10 great players who never won the Ballon d’Or
RELATED STORY
The Year of the Dragon – Can this be the year Gareth Bale...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid evidently not as good without Ronaldo – Messi
RELATED STORY
Gareth Bale, and The Myth of Shadows.
RELATED STORY
7 Footballers Who Would Have Won the Ballon d'Or if...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FA Cup 2018-19
Today CHA LEE 12:15 AM Charnock Richard vs Leek Town
Today PET STA 12:15 AM Peterborough Sports vs Stamford
Today SUN CLI 12:15 AM Sunderland RCA vs Clitheroe
Today SEL KEN 12:15 AM Selby Town vs Kendal Town
Today MOS OSS 12:15 AM Mossley vs Ossett United
Today RAM KID 12:15 AM Ramsbottom United vs Kidsgrove Athletic
Today SQU DRO 12:15 AM Squires Gate vs Droylsden
Today CHA WED 12:15 AM Chasetown vs Wednesfield
Today CLE LOU 12:15 AM Cleethorpes Town vs Loughborough University
Tomorrow RUS CRA 12:15 AM Rusthall vs Cray Wanderers
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us